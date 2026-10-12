'Tis the season! Utah resorts celebrate fresh snowfall

BRIGHTON, Utah — They say there's a silver lining to every dark cloud, and Utah's ski resorts have found one that goes with the storm clouds that caused flooding and road damage this weekend.

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Early Monday, many resorts reported substantial snowfall, which they hope is a good omen ahead of the upcoming season.

The overnight and morning snow was just enough up Big Cottonwood Canyon for Brighton Resort to close its mountain biking, disc golf and scenic lift rides.

Video below shows Monday snowfall at Brighton Resort:

Snow at Brighton Resort

"We wish we could have been open today to end on a high note, but all the snow had other ideas," the resort shared on social media.

At Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon, snow was accumulating at a decent pace, with the resort's Hidden Peak Webcam practically showing whiteout conditions.

Snowbird Photo of Hidden Peak at Snowbird on Monday, October 12, 2026

Park City Mountain shared video of what it called its first snow atop Jupiter Peak, adding that only 39 days remain until the resort opens on its targeted date of November 20.

"Fresh snow atop Jupiter Peak offers an exciting glimpse of what's to come this season," the resort wrote.

Video below shows snow near Jupiter Peak at Park City Mountain:

Park City Mountain Snow

Monday's snow may be just the beginning, as the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City said higher elevations can expect "more notable accumulations" through Wednesday.

The snow is certainly a welcome sight for the resorts and for those who love winter in Utah after the state suffered one of its worst seasons just a year ago.