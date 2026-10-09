Tropical moisture brings heavy rain and flooding threat to Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The eyes of much of the nation are on Hurricane Isaias which is forecast to make landfall on the gulf coast early this weekend. But the remnants of two Pacific hurricanes could hit Utah hard early next week.

A strong fall storm over the Pacific Northwest is forecast to drop southward into California on Sunday. As it does, the storm will tap into deep tropical moisture from former Hurricane Rachel and pull it north across the Great Basin and into the Beehive State, bringing the potential for widespread rainfall. Rain could affect parts of Utah as early as Saturday afternoon, but the heaviest precipitation is expected Sunday through Monday morning.

Rainfall totals will vary considerably across the state. In general, 1 to 3 inches is possible, but could be in excess of 3 inches over the mountains and where stronger thunderstorms develop. The heaviest rain will be most likely across central and southern Utah.

The potential for heavy rain will bring a heightened threat of flash flooding. Recent burn scars are of particular concern because they can rapidly channel runoff and produce dangerous debris flows. In urban areas, locations with poor drainage could also experience flooding. If you live in an area prone to floodng, be weather aware this weekend! Anyone with travel or outdoor plans near waterways across southern Utah from Sunday onward should consider alternate plans.

At the same time, we're in a drought and desperately need the rain. It will eventually help Utah's water supply as moisture in the soil will prevent dry mountain soil from soaking up snowmelt in the spring, and allow for more efficient run-off.

The unsettled weather won't end Monday. After a potential lull, another round of precipitation is expected to affect much of Utah Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall rates are generally expected to be lower, but moisture from the former Hurricane could also get drawn north out of Mexico into Utah, bringing the potential for more heavy rain.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app