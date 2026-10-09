Tropical Moisture Sets Stage For Weekend Storms

Warm & dry for one more day! Showers develop Saturday, then widespread moderate to heavy rain on Sunday as tropical remnants move across Utah. Then showery & much colder early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the evening. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

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