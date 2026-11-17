Grab the umbrellas!

After a mild start in the morning, a strong cold front will cross the state, bringing widespread valley rain & mountain snow and much cooler temperatures.

Out ahead of the storm, south winds could gust above 45 mph between 10 am and 10 pm.

Precipitation will begin early in the morning over SW and Western Utah, then become more widespread by mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Heavy rain is most likely across SW Utah. Rain will impact the Wasatch Front before the morning commute is over.

In general, 4-10 inches of snow is possible in the mountains above 8,000 ft, with lighter amounts below that elevation. 1-4 inches is expected along the Wasatch Back. A dusting of snow is even possible down to the benches of Northern Utah by this evening! Most showers will taper off tonight.

After a break on Wednesday, another storm will bring more rain & snow Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rain & snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers decreasing overnight. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Rain showers along with a slight chance of t-storms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Lows: Upper 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app