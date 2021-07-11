Utah unofficially ties all-time high temperature with 117 degrees

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The National Weather Service says Utah has tied its all-time record for hottest temperature, but they haven't officially confirmed the data yet.

The NWS of Salt Lake City tweeted Saturday evening that St. George reached 117 degrees, tying the record high set in 1985.

However, the agency clarified that it is "unofficial at this time, pending a more thorough investigation of the data."

We reached 117°F in St. George today. This would tie the all-time record high for the state of Utah. The record remains unofficial at this time, pending a more thorough investigation of the data. #utwx pic.twitter.com/7uIdEpRKqK — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 11, 2021

According to FOX 13's meteorologists, official readings are expected to be released the following morning, and those temperatures may be slightly hotter than those recorded in the afternoon.

The NWS is also working to verify that the location where the temperature was recorded Saturday is close enough in proximity to where the record was previously set over 35 years ago.

In addition, they are checking the equipment used to record the temperature to make sure it's accurate.