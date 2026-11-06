Warming Up For Rivalry Weekend!

The weekend is almost here and it's looking good!

Modest wind gusts of 25-40 mph are possible in the Pine Valley Mountains and near Black Ridge Canyon in Washington County today.

Otherwise, high pressure building over the interior west will keep it sunny & bring a decent warm-up over the next few days. Great news for the Rivalry Game Saturday! Temps will drop into the mid 30s in the Salt Lake Valley overnight, but it'll be sunny and climb into the low 50s at Rice-Eccles stadium by early afternoon.

Temps will imb above average by Sunday and stay mild through much of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & mild. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

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