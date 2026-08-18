Weather authorities confirm a tornado touched down in Tooele County last week

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — After analyzing a storm that brought an official tornado warning from the National Weather Service last week, officials are now confirming that a tornado touched down in Tooele County.

The NWS said its survey confirmed a narrow swath of damage from a tornado north of Dugway. As they continue to evaluate, they're calling it the "Skull Valley Tornado Event."

The tornado passed through the area Thursday evening. The NWS says it started at 5:41 p.m. and ended two minutes later. Nobody was killed or injured.

They estimate that the highest wind speed in the tornado was 100 miles per hour. The tornado path was just under one mile long and 300 yards wide.

The tornado reportedly destroyed a carport in front of a house and numerous trees. It damaged the shingling on one house, broke some windows, and partially removed the roofs of multiple sheds and outbuildings.

In a farming field, the tornado destroyed and damaged irrigation lines and equipment. This also caused further property damage, such as taking out fences.

It was rated EF-1, which is on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

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