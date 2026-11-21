The current storm is winding down with lingering snow showers expected over the northern mountains through Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Freezing temperatures are expected for Washington County, with a freeze warning in effect for Friday night through early Saturday morning.

National Weather Service

Northern Utah can expect partly cloudy skies and sunny conditions on Saturday.

Clouds increase for Sunday ahead of a storm that brushes by Northern Utah on Monday, bringing a mixture of rain and snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

Conditions stay dry for most of Central and Southern Utah for the upcoming week, but additional storms do sweep in for Northern Utah on Wednesday and Thursday — which could impact Thanksgiving travel.

As far as our current drought situation across the state, big improvements are being seen in the latest drought monitor map. Southern Utah is currently under no drought, with progress being seen for most of Northern Utah.

NRCS

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