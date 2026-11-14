Wet Start to the Weekend, More Snow on the Way

Happy Weekend, Utah!

It's a wet start to our weekend, with valley rain and mountain snow continuing through this morning. Showers will taper off this afternoon, with lingering rain along eastern Utah.

We've seen heavy mountain snow across southern Utah, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 11 AM. Brian Head Resort has 11" on their snow stake this morning, with light snow showers continuing through lunchtime.

We'll get a brief break Sunday before another storm moves in Monday night into Wednesday morning. This system will bring colder temperatures and another round of mountain snow, with snow levels dropping to around 5,000 feet in northern Utah. The upper Cottonwoods and southern mountains could pick up another 6 to 12 inches.

And there's more to watch later next week. A potentially colder storm is expected Thursday into Saturday, with snow levels possibly dropping all the way to the valley floors. Stay tuned!

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