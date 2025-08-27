Widespread flooding seen across Utah as state receives much-needed rainfall

FARR WEST, Utah — Heavy storms have caused flooding in several areas of northern and central Utah on Wednesday, with Salt Lake City seeing impactful rainfall that more than doubled what the city had received all summer.

Videos and photos shared with FOX 13 News showed flooding in areas across the region, with many locations seeing knee-deep water. A large storm cell moved through Tooele and Salt Lake counties just after 2 p.m., bringing even more rain to what had already been a wet 24 hours.

Since midnight Wednesday, Tremonton has seen 1.35 inches of rain, while Mantua received nearly an inch (.93").

As of 4 p.m., Salt Lake City International Airport had officially tallied .74" of rain for the day, which is double the .35 inches the city had seen all summer before Wednesday. Salt Lake City now stands at 1.09 inches of rain for the current summer, which is still below the average summer rainfall of 2.02 inches.

Julie Douglas Ross Field flooded in Ogden's Orton Park

Cities such as Farr West and Pleasant View saw serious flooding issues, with water creeping up to townhomes in one video sent to FOX 13 News.

Early Wednesday morning, Ogden drivers dealt with flooding along Washington Boulevard and 2nd Street, although it was quickly cleared when debris was removed from a nearby storm drain. The Ogden City Fire Department was also sent to an area to help drain water that had accumulated in a park.

An Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory was issued for the area, along with portions of Box Elder and Davis counties, and other areas in Weber County. The advisory has since expired.

