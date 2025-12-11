There is still hope for Salt Lake County senior center after 2026 budget approval

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council has passed its 2026 budget, a move that includes a nearly 15% property tax increase and has drawn concern from senior citizens fighting to save a vital community hub.

Dozens of residents, particularly seniors, attended the council meeting on Tuesday to address the budget, with many focusing their pleas on the future of the 10th East Senior Center.

"All it is cutting budgets instead of fixing the problem. You can’t just keep cutting and raising taxes,” said Norm Farr, an advocate for the center.

Seniors have been urging the council to keep the center open, questioning the county's long-term intentions for the facility after they had approved renovation plans, which began in September of this year.

"What do they want to do with the building? Because the county owns the building, but they don’t own the land. What’s the plan?" asked Farr.

Council Member Jiro Johnson acknowledged the financial pressures facing the county.

"I understand that we have to make increases to pay for things that need to be done in this county," said Johnson, adding that he would continue to fight for senior citizens and daycares.

Advocates described the center as a crucial investment in people, not just a line item in a budget.

“This connects people, and that is really, really important,” said David Oman, another supporter of the center. He explained how important the activities are: "friendship, and pickleball, and exercise class, banjo classes," said Oman.

The council stated it will continue to fund the center's ongoing renovation and will explore potential partnerships to secure permanent funding.

The decision provided some relief to the attendees.

"It’s an important investment, much more than some bankroll somewhere,” said Oman.

However, Oman remained skeptical, expressing frustration that the ultimate solution might fall on the community.

“Putting this back on the senior citizens' backs is not fair,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty, Farr remains optimistic. “Got to have hope," he said, "and sometimes it just is what it is.”

County Mayor Jenny Wilson’s gave the following statement:

"Continued renovation and operation of the Tenth East Senior Center is something I fully support. My 2023 budget proposal to renovate the facility was unanimously approved by the County Council and I appreciate their willingness to follow through with that obligation. The temporary construction closure gives us the time needed to consider partner options and, ultimately, continue to be a critical resource for older adults in our community."