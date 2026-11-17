WINTER WEATHER — SUMMARY:

Bracing for another storm that will reach the state Tuesday morning and keep the threat of precipitation going through early Wednesday morning.This is one of two storm over the next five days that will bring a mixture of rain and snow for the valleys and several inches of snow for the mountains.A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in place for the northern and southern mountains where 4-8 inches is expected abover 8000 ft. with higher local amounts for the Cottonwood Canyons.There is a possibility for valley snow early Wednesday morning.The following colder storm hits Thursday afternoon bringing a possibility of valley snow early Friday morning.All in all this storm brings a hint of winter weather across the state.

Salt Lake City:

Monday Night:Mostly cloudy:Low 43.

Tuesday:Rain starting midday, becoming colder by afternoon.High 54,

Tuesday Night:Rain/snow: Low 29.

St. George:

Monday Night- Rain developing: Low: 49

Tuesday: Morning Rain.High: 57

Tuesday Night:Partly Cloudy and colder.Low: 37

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