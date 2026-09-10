Beyond game day: How athletic trainers protect student athletes

High school athletes are injured at about the same rate as professional athletes, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. That is why many school districts partner with health systems to place certified athletic trainers at practices and competitions.

For students at Hunter and Kearns high schools, that person is Ashley Weinzeirl. She splits her time between the two schools but is employed by a hospital system, not the schools.

“Athletic trainers have a very unique position,” Weinzeirl said. “We’re actually the only healthcare individuals who know our patients before, during, and after an injury.”

That relationship gives athletic trainers the opportunity to understand an athlete’s health before an injury happens, provide immediate care when it does and help manage the recovery process.

Weinzeirl is ready to run onto the court, field or pitch when an athlete needs help. During our conversation, she also answered a question many sports fans have probably wondered about: What is that mysterious spray used when professional soccer players are lying on the field in pain?

“It’s cold spray,” Weinzeirl said. “It’s like a chemical coolant, so it makes your skin feel cold for a little bit, but then it’s super temporary and short-lived.”

Her job, however, involves much more than treating injuries on game day. Because athletic trainers are health care professionals who do not answer to the coach, they can focus on the athlete’s well-being instead of the outcome of the game.

Weinzeirl has one important message for parents: “Know that your athletic trainer is not the bad guy.”

When she evaluates an injury, she is thinking about the student’s long-term health. Continuing to practice or compete with what appears to be a minor injury can make it much worse.

“It takes something that could just be a 2 out of 10 and we could get rid of in a week to something that nags them all season long and may even take them out of practices or competition,” Weinzeirl said.

Having a certified athletic trainer on the sidelines allows coaches, parents and fans to get caught up in the moment, knowing a qualified health care professional is ready to make the decision that is best for the student.