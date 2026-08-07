Breastfeeding isn't always easy. Here's what new moms should know.

August is National Breastfeeding Month, offering an opportunity to highlight the benefits of breastfeeding and remind new parents that support is available if they need it.

Health experts say breast milk provides important nutritional benefits for babies while also offering long term health benefits for mothers.

"We know that breastfeeding is better nutrition for their babies," said Laura Rowbury, a registered nurse and certified lactation consultant at Intermountain Health American Fork Hospital. "Long term, we see that our newborns have less upper respiratory tract infections, GI problems. They tend to have higher IQs and they tend to have less ear infections in the first year of life. So in long term, less chance of diabetes later on in life. For our moms, decreased chance of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and less chance of Type 2 diabetes for them later in life."

While breastfeeding has many benefits, Rowbury emphasizes that a mother's well being comes first.

If breastfeeding is affecting a mother's physical or mental health, it's OK to consider other options. Parents should not feel pressured to continue if it is no longer the right choice for their family.

For mothers who are breastfeeding successfully, pumping may not be necessary unless they are returning to work or expect to be separated from their baby on a regular basis.

"If you're returning to work or there's regular separation between you and your baby for health reasons for either you or your baby, then pumping is recommended," Rowbury said. "Otherwise, if breastfeeding is working, exclusive breastfeeding is what we recommend and simply just pumping for comfort, but we do not need to create these massive full freezer supplies of milk."

Rowbury also encourages parents to seek help early if they experience challenges with breastfeeding. A lactation consultant can offer guidance on latching, positioning and choosing the right breast pump. Telehealth appointments have also become a valuable resource.

"One of the best benefits is I can't reach through the computer and do it for you, so I have to talk moms through it," Rowbury said. "I usually have a breast and a doll, and I show them what I want them to do. They actually do it themselves. They leave the visits feeling a lot more confident."

She also reminds mothers that they are in charge of their breastfeeding journey. That includes setting boundaries if they want privacy while feeding their baby.

"And I have a motto," Rowbury said. "I'm like, 'Look, if this is sucking all the joy out of motherhood for you, please quit.'"

Rowbury said breast pumps are not one size fits all, and what works for one mother may not be the best option for another. A lactation consultant can help families determine which approach best fits their needs and goals.

Tap here to learn more and sign up for an in-person or virtual breastfeeding class.

