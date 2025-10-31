Intermountain Health fulfills $642 million promise to help Utah kids thrive

Intermountain Health’s Primary Promise campaign is being recognized as the largest philanthropic initiative in the health system’s 50-year history — designed to build what they call “the nation’s model health system for children.”

Behavioral health services alone have expanded by 78% in just five years, part of a sweeping effort to address the growing mental health needs of Utah’s youth.

“It’s a $600 million initiative, which is quite large,” said Dr. Lisa Giles, medical director of behavioral health for Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

When the campaign launched in December 2022, the fundraising goal sounded ambitious. But since then, it has grown to $642 million — more than $40 million over the goal, which itself had already been raised by $100 million from the original plan.

“They envisioned this $500 million campaign,” Dr. Giles explained. “And then going to the community, the community responded and said, ‘Are you doing enough for behavioral health?’”

That response helped fuel major growth across Intermountain’s pediatric programs.

Five years ago, Abigail Rose underwent surgery before she was even born. Her mother, Alicia, learned during pregnancy that her baby had spina bifida, and doctors at Primary Children’s performed a complex fetal surgery to repair Abigail’s spine.

Now, she’s an active, happy 4-year-old living in Idaho Falls.

From advanced cancer treatments and neonatal intensive care to autism services and in-school telehealth, Primary Promise funds are already improving lives across the region.

“One in 10 kids struggles with an anxiety or depression-related mental health disorder,” Dr. Giles said. “Suicide unfortunately remains the leading cause of death for young people in our state.”

That reality, she added, has inspired an outpouring of compassion and community support.

“It’s just been so amazing to see this community involvement — destigmatizing mental health concerns and really recognizing, you know, we’ve got to be treating the whole child,” Giles said.

This unprecedented community investment is reshaping how Utah cares for children’s mental health — from the Larry H. and Gail Miller Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi to the new Pediatric Behavioral Health Hospital in Taylorsville, and expanded services from north to south.

Together, they’re drawing a new map for parents — and helping ensure every Utah child has a healthier tomorrow.