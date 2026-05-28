Maternal mental health is focus of Intermountain Behavioral Health Access Centers

SANDY, Utah — The most common complications of childbirth are depression and anxiety. That's why one local hospital will soon be home to an entire unit dedicated to helping women before, during, and after pregnancy.

"Utah has, on average, a higher maternal mortality rate than the national average, and most, more than half of that maternal mortality rate is due to a mental health diagnosis," explained Alta View Hospital president Scott Robertson.

Robertson shared how he didn't realize how big a problem mental health was in his own community until starting in his position.

"So you'd get people coming to the emergency department, needing a bed, and they would wait in these little rooms for 15 days waiting for a bed," he said. "We can do better and Intermountain said, yep, let's do better."

Intermountain Behavioral Health Access Centers exist for that in general, and in June, they opened a major expansion of Alta View Hospital in Sandy. Much of it is dedicated to maternal mental health.

"We are opening the country's 6th or 7th, by our count, dedicated maternal mental health unit," Robertson explained. "It actually more than doubles the size of our hospital in terms of the number of beds that we have. Behavioral health and mental health will be by far our largest service line."

Depression and anxiety during and in the first year after pregnancy hit 1 in 3 women, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. They also say mental health and substance use disorders are the most common contributors to maternal deaths in Utah.

"When you're in a mental health crisis, come to the Behavioral Health Access Center. We will take care of you. We don't care about your ability to pay. We want you to come," shared Robertson.

The hospital wants women to come if they're in crisis, and doesn't want them thinking they simply need to get through something because they're supposed to be the happy, glowing pregnant woman.

"I think there is some of that perception in our community, maybe in all communities," said Robertson, "but when a mom struggles, we know the family struggles."

Intermountain Alta View held a big party to introduce the community to their new services. While maternal mental health is the biggest part of the new access center, it's available for other mental health needs as well, including a detox unit for those fighting substance abuse.