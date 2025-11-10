Open enrollment brings sticker shock, but help is available

Open enrollment season is now in full swing, and it’s a deadline most Utahns can’t afford to ignore. This year, many families will see a bigger dent in their budgets — but there are ways to make the process less stressful.

Alex Hargrove, an account manager with Select Health, Utah’s largest health insurance provider, shared key factors to consider before choosing a plan: age, family needs, and chronic conditions.

“Family, chronic conditions such as diabetes or if you have heart disease in your family,” Hargrove explained.

Age is one of the most significant factors. The older we get, the more likely health issues will arise. Family circumstances also matter — from an athletic child who’s prone to injuries, to a spouse recovering from a major illness, to ongoing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or mental health needs.

For many, understanding insurance terminology and plan differences can be confusing. Hargrove said there’s help available — and it’s free.

“I would say the first thing you need is a good insurance broker, right, or somebody that can really explain these benefits to you,” he said. “It really almost is like speaking a second language, and the good news is these brokers are available at no additional cost to you.”

If you’re selecting a plan through your employer, your company’s human resources department can help explain options. If you’re shopping on the ACA Marketplace, nonprofit organizations like TakeCareUtah.org are available to help you compare plans and find the right fit.

Hargrove said that even with rising premiums, there are still affordable plans available.

“There are still some plans that are really affordable,” he said. “We have a couple of co-pay plans, right? So those plans are great just because then you don’t have to guess how much you’re going to pay when you go into the doctor.”

According to the KFF Health Foundation, premiums for individual marketplace plans in Utah have increased across the board, rising an average of 26% nationally. If enhanced ACA subsidies were to expire, rates could rise by an average of 114%.

Hargrove emphasized the importance of getting insured and seeking help if needed.

For free help, Utahns can dial 211 to be connected to Take Care Utah or a local insurance agent. Those experiencing financial hardship may also qualify for Medicaid.

