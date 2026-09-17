Preventing falls can help older adults stay independent

Fear of falling can keep older adults from doing the things they enjoy. But asking for help and taking a few precautions can help them stay active and independent.

Sara Mathews, an Intermountain Health nutrition specialist who frequently works with older adults, says falls are a major concern.

“Falls are really big, especially for our aging adults.”

That concern can affect more than someone’s ability to get around. Fear of falling can also lead people to stay home and lose connections with others.

“Well, and when many people, as they start to fear falling, they start to isolate more, and so we want people to feel confident that they can know how to go out safely, they know how to get out of their house and not have that fall.”

Using a railing, walker, cane or walking stick can provide support. Getting help to clear obstacles around the house is another step toward reducing the risk of a fall.

Strength training can also help support balance as people age.

Talking with a doctor about fall risks is important, especially after a fall. Mathews encourages older adults to share their concerns with family members, too.

“People feel fearful of telling someone that they're worried about falling, telling someone that they have had a fall. But talking about it, talking with your doctor about a fall, talking with family members, that's the path to maintaining your independence.”

As part of efforts to raise awareness about fall prevention, Intermountain Health will host a Strong and Steady event at Wheeler Farm from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

You can also click here to view resources and free falls prevention videos and guides from Intermountain Helth.