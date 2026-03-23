Utah resort clinics offer quick care on the slopes

When injuries happen at Utah ski resorts, the dramatic ones often make the news. But most skiers and snowboarders who get hurt on the mountain never make headlines.

"You know, when patrol brings you off the mountain and you get off of a sled, if that's how you get to the clinic, we can treat you with pain medicine right away," said Courtney Morrison, a registered nurse who manages Resort Medicine services for Intermountain Health.

In most cases, patients do not need to be flown to a hospital or leave the resort.

"In the vast majority of cases we can take care of your injury right there and you can make your reservation for dinner, which is very convenient for those folks from out of town," Morrison said.

Intermountain Health Resort Medicine provides on-site medical diagnosis and treatment at six Utah ski resorts. The clinics focus on the types of injuries most common on the slopes, particularly orthopedic injuries.

Clinics are equipped with imaging technology so doctors can diagnose injuries quickly.

"In most cases with an orthopedic injury, you're not, if you even have to have surgery, you're not having surgery right away," Morrison said. "So in this case you can actually get the care you need to get comfortable and be settled and maybe have some pain management, and then you can finish up your vacation, and then we can help you coordinate care so that you're seen at home."

Patients can also get access to specialists they might otherwise wait weeks to see.

"Sometimes it's hard to get in to see a sports medicine doctor, and we can get you in to see a sports medicine doctor immediately right off the slopes and give you a preliminary diagnosis," Morrison said.

Resort clinics also treat illnesses and everyday injuries that may happen during a vacation.

Whether someone slipped on stairs, cut themselves in the kitchen or came down with the flu, the clinics are designed to get patients in and out quickly.

"The average turnaround to get you in to see a physician is probably under 15 minutes, so you can be immediately seen, and you're not really separated from your family. They can actually even be on the mountain still," Morrison said.

The clinics work closely with ski patrol teams. If someone is injured on the mountain, patrollers will typically transport them directly to the clinic for evaluation and treatment.

And while many visitors come from out of town, the clinics serve local skiers and snowboarders as well.

In the end, the visit works much like any other medical appointment, just much closer to the slopes.