Utah teen hopes her miracle will inspire you to visit the Festival of Trees

hen 14-year-old Libby Smart and her mom answered a phone call on speaker three years ago, their world changed instantly.

“Your daughter has leukemia,” is what her family heard.

Libby is no longer the frightened teenager hearing life-altering news in a car. She is now a thriving high school senior preparing for college — and living proof of what can happen when community generosity meets cutting-edge medicine.

Libby’s mother remembers the moment clearly.

“She was in the car with her mom, just 14 years old, when the call came over the speakerphone,” the family said.

The voice on the other end told them, “I’m so sorry to do this over the phone, but Libby has leukemia and they're waiting for you at Primary.”

The diagnosis was terrifying, especially because the family knew other parents whose children didn’t survive.

“My first thought was, I'm going to die from this. Am I going to die?” Libby said.

What followed was a three-year ordeal of hospital visits, treatments and waiting — hoping for a bone marrow match and trying not to linger on the worst-case scenarios.

That match eventually came from a complete stranger in New Hampshire who saw a sign encouraging people to register as donors. She stopped, swabbed and unknowingly changed a life.

“It was just her gift because she was a kind person that walked past and gave us this gift of life,” Libby’s family said.

Stories like Libby’s are at the heart of the Intermountain Primary Children’s Festival of Trees, an event dedicated to helping more children receive the care they need.

Julie Walker, who chairs the Festival of Trees, has been involved for more than two decades.

“This is my fifth year on the board, but I've actually been involved helping out in one way or another for just over 20 years actually,” she said. “I actually had a son who was treated at Primary Children's over 20 years ago… and we've just been so grateful ever since.”

Her motivation is simple.

“We love anyone that can come and support us. Buying a ticket supports Festival of Trees and supports Primary Children's Hospital,” Walker said. “They can come in. They can buy a scone, and that has helped out.”

This year, the Smart family will be at a booth where visitors can take a quick cheek swab and join the national bone marrow registry. They hope more people will say yes — just like the donor who saved Libby.

“It changed my perspective on life,” Libby said. She explained that her experience helps her keep everyday challenges in perspective. “I take a step back and realize… that's not important compared to what I went through.”

Now, Libby is looking forward.

“You feel like maybe you're ready to take the world by storm?” she was asked.

“Yeah…heck yeah,” she replied with a smile.

The Festival of Trees runs today through Saturday. Visitors can browse hundreds of decorated trees, enjoy scones and register as a bone marrow donor — a simple act that could save a life.