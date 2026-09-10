Why pregnant women should move more and sit less

Intermountain Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Jennifer Merriman understands that staying active during pregnancy is not just medical advice. It is real life.

Merriman is a maternal fetal medicine physician who specializes in high risk pregnancies. She said many women are not getting the recommended amount of exercise when they become pregnant.

“Only 1 in 4 women coming into pregnancy meet the current guidelines recommended for exercise in pregnancy,” Merriman said.

Those guidelines recommend 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity each week. Merriman hopes Utah’s active lifestyle and access to the outdoors encourage more women to meet that goal.

For years, some women avoided exercise during pregnancy because they feared it could cause complications. Fatigue, discomfort and balance issues, especially during the third trimester, can also make it difficult to stay active.

Research now shows that exercise during pregnancy is not only safe for many women, but can also offer significant health benefits. A recent study also examined the risks associated with prolonged sitting during pregnancy, which may increase the likelihood of adverse outcomes.

Regular movement can help women gain an appropriate amount of weight during pregnancy and make it easier to lose weight after delivery. It may also improve mood, reduce anxiety and ease back pain, pelvic pain and swelling.

Other potential benefits include a lower risk of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, varicose veins, premature birth and cesarean delivery. Exercise can also prepare the body for delivery and may help shorten labor. The benefits may extend to the baby by reducing the child’s future risk of asthma, allergies, obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Staying active does not mean taking on a strenuous new fitness routine.

“It can be yoga, maybe moderating it for pregnancy a bit depending on where you are or walking or stretching,” Merriman said.

Merriman also recognizes that every pregnancy is different and that a woman’s energy and abilities can change from week to week.

“I tell people to give themselves grace that there are going to be periods in pregnancy where they may not feel up to doing their usual things, and that’s OK,” she said.

Her advice is to give yourself grace, start small and remember that even a daily walk can benefit both mother and baby. Sometimes, the simplest changes can make the biggest difference.