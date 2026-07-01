More than 11,000 gather on Real Salt Lake plaza for Mexico-Ecuador World Cup watch party

SANDY, Utah — Soccer fans in Utah watched Tuesday night's epic World Cup match between Mexico and Ecuador on FOX 13.

Utah’s Mexican-American community in particular showed up in force for a watch party at America First Field in Sandy.

It was a sea of Mexican Green, with a smattering of yellow from those supporting Ecuador.

But in the end, it was a fiesta, an example of how sports can bring people together, and everyone seemed to have a great time.

Team Mexico supporter Stephanie Maldonado said she was ready to have a good time no matter the outcome.

WATCH: Mexico fans celebrate a goal and the victory

Mexico watch party celebration

“I really hope they win today, and if not, then we’ll still party!” she said.

More than 11,000 fans packed the plaza at America First Field in Sandy to watch Team Mexico tangle with Ecuador.

There was music and dancing, tacos, horchatas, and ice-cold cervezas.

Kiana Palacio is a Utah Royals forward and a first-generation Mexican American. She said the gathering was perfecto.

“Honestly, it feels like home when I see it. I feel close to my roots seeing all these Mexican people around me. It feels like my family, basically," she said.

But it may have felt a little less like home for the vastly outnumbered Ecuadorian fans like Danny Alvarez.

But Alvarez, who was there with several family members, said it was still a special evening.

“It was a little intimidating at first, like when I got here and there’s not a single yellow [jersey], and then little by little they’re coming by. But I’m liking it."

Nick Rimando, the former Real Salt Lake and U.S. National Team goalkeeper, also said it was quite a night.

“This is amazing, seeing all these people come together for a huge event," he said.

Having spent nearly half his life traveling the world playing the beautiful game, Rimando said gatherings like the one Tuesday in Sandy are what make the World Cup unique and special.

“This is what we need," Rimando said. "I believe it, I really do. When so many people are segregated right now, this is a sport that’s bringing everybody together, not just here in Utah, but around the world.”