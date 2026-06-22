Ogden wins three-peat state soccer title, with Rodriguez going out with a bang

HERRIMAN, Utah — Jace Rodriguez has scored so many goals while playing for Ogden High School that it is hard to keep track of the exact number.

"I think it's around 70 or 80 in my career," said Rodriguez.

That makes him one of the top goal scorers in state history, according to the Utah High School Activities Association record book, and the final one topped them all. He scored the game-winning goal in the 3A state championship game in Ogden's 1-0 win over Morgan.

"This one was way different — my last goal of my high school career," said Rodriguez. "I couldn't believe it. I subbed off at the water break, and I came right back on, and one of my coaches said, 'This is your moment. This is your last game.' I got emotional, and I scored, and I ran straight over to the corner flag, and I started cheering with my boys."

That was the Tigers' 43rd straight win, and their third state championship in a row.

"Nothing better than that three-peat," said Rodriguez. "That felt good."

He will continue to play soccer at the next level this fall at Utah State Eastern in Price. He hopes that just the next step in his soccer career.

"I'll play as long as I can in college and then get my degree," said Rodriguez. "If I can go play in the MLS, then I'll play in the MLS, but If I can't then I have a degree to rely on."

In the meantime, scoring over 70 goals in high school, with the final one clinching a state title is something he'll never forget.

Let's go Ogden!" said Rodriguez.