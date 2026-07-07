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United States eliminated from World Cup, losing 4-1 to Belgium in Round of 16

APTOPIX Belgium US WCup Soccer
Ted S. Warren/AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
United States goalkeeper Matt Freese (24) reacts after Belgium scores their third goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
APTOPIX Belgium US WCup Soccer
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The U.S. Men's National Team has been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup.

Belgium dominated the U.S. 4-1 in Monday night's Round of 16 match.

Charles De Ketelaere scored early for Belgium. Malik Tillman then equalized the game off a free kick — but De Ketelaere bounced back with another goal just two minutes later.

In the second half, Belgium increased its lead off a missed clearance by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese, and then added a fourth goal in stoppage time.

Belgium will play Spain on Friday in the quarterfinals.

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