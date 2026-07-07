United States eliminated from World Cup, losing 4-1 to Belgium in Round of 16

The U.S. Men's National Team has been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup.

Belgium dominated the U.S. 4-1 in Monday night's Round of 16 match.

Charles De Ketelaere scored early for Belgium. Malik Tillman then equalized the game off a free kick — but De Ketelaere bounced back with another goal just two minutes later.

In the second half, Belgium increased its lead off a missed clearance by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese, and then added a fourth goal in stoppage time.

Belgium will play Spain on Friday in the quarterfinals.

