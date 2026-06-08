Utah soccer enthusiasts juggle their way to new world record

SANDY, Utah — As the old saying goes, "records are meant to be broken" — and on Saturday, a group of soccer players in Sandy helped do just that.

Local athletes joined participants around the globe to set a new Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously juggling a soccer ball for at least 10 consecutive seconds.

With the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, excitement around the sport is already building. On June 6, that enthusiasm translated into a record-breaking effort, as 511 participants in 43 cities successfully completed the challenge.

"This is a 10 out of 10. Soccer is just so much fun. It's a world record — such a cool opportunity," said Cottonwood FC player Addison Roos.

Teammate Felicity Clifford was equally excited to be part of the accomplishment.

"I love to juggle in my front yard a lot, so for it to actually mean something is really fun," Clifford said.

For coaches, the event was about more than just setting a record.

"Why we play is that excitement. Why we pick up a soccer ball is that excitement," said She Belongs head coach Marli Berg. "For them to be excited about something like this, it's just so awesome."

While the record was set across dozens of cities worldwide, players in Sandy were able to celebrate knowing they played a part in soccer history.