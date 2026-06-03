World Cup at work? 1 in 5 employees say they'd quit over viewing rules

When it comes to employee perks, World Cup viewing might rank higher than you think, with 1 in 5 (19%) workers saying they’d leave if they couldn’t tune in.

UKG, a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management, released the analysis of over 8,000 survey participants from the U.S., Australia, Germany, and more. Researchers say the FIFA World Cup could result in an estimated $11.7 billion in productivity loss in the United States alone.

“The World Cup is more than a global cultural event people want to be part of," Suresh Vittal, the Chief Product Officer at UKG, explained. "It is a real workforce planning test that can strain performance, productivity, communication, and even retention if it is not proactively managed.”

According to the writers of the analysis, the survey shows that workers are prepared to skip work, clock in hungover, or follow matches while at work, something that managers may not be prepared for.

The United States is far and away the country estimated to lose the most productivity during the World Cup. The next closest country is Germany, which is still more than $10 billion behind the U.S.

37% of employees globally plan to adjust their work schedule due to the tournament, according to the survey results. More than a quarter of workers (27%) say they are likely to miss work by coming in late, leaving early, or skipping entirely.

For those who choose not to miss work, they say they will be pushing the limits of what their managers will allow. That includes 14% of people who say they plan on secretly streaming the games or highlights during work hours.

22% of those surveyed say they expect to come into work while tired or exhausted, and 11% admit they will be working while hungover.

But will bosses even care about your work habits slipping during the World Cup? Many employees (39%) say they don't believe their employer will care about the World Cup.

However, the boss's feelings about sports might not be as impactful as some leaders may hope. According to the UKG survey, 1 in 5 employees plans to look for a new job if their work schedule negatively impacts their World Cup viewing experience.

UKG says employers should start planning ahead for the World Cup distractions as they are predictable and plannable.

“The World Cup is a test of how well organizations can respond when conditions change fast,” added Vittal. “Employers do not need to trade productivity for flexibility. They need the discipline to plan ahead, the insight to act as every shift unfolds, and the execution muscle to convert pressure into performance, just like the world’s top soccer stars.”

