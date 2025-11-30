I-215 ramp to I-80 closed following crash

SALT LAKE CITY — The I-215 onramp to westbound I-80 was closed Saturday following a semi crash in Salt Lake City.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News that a semi truck lost control around 10:30 a.m., hitting both the metal and concrete barriers. No serious injuries were reported

At time of reporting, the ramp is closed, with traffic being diverted onto I-80 eastbound as crews work to repair the barrier. The closure is expected to last between two to three hours.

Utah Highway Patrol says they've responded to 21 crashes in both Salt Lake and Utah counties following overnight snowfall.