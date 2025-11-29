Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

2 killed in wrong way I-15 crash involving alleged DUI driver

2 killed in I-15 wrong way crash
Samuel Campbell
Vehicle on fire after wrong way crash in I-15 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, November 29, 2025
2 killed in I-15 wrong way crash
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were killed after being struck head-on by a wrong way driver on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City early Saturday.

Watch LIVE below as I-15 remains closed after fatal wrong way accident:

The Utah Highway Patrol said a driver was headed the wrong way in the southbound lanes on the highway at approximately 2 a.m. when he slammed into another vehicle near 2100 South.

Both occupants in the vehicle that was hit suffered fatal injuries, according to UHP.

Video shared with FOX News showed one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames immediately following the incident.

Video below shows aftermath of deadly I-15 accident {Samuel Campbell):

I-15 wrong way accident kills 2 people

The driver of the wrong way vehicle has been arrested and faces DUI charges.

Southbound lanes of I-15 near the crash site will remain closed until approximately 6:30 a.m.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere