2 killed in wrong way I-15 crash involving alleged DUI driver

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were killed after being struck head-on by a wrong way driver on Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City early Saturday.

Watch LIVE below as I-15 remains closed after fatal wrong way accident:

The Utah Highway Patrol said a driver was headed the wrong way in the southbound lanes on the highway at approximately 2 a.m. when he slammed into another vehicle near 2100 South.

Both occupants in the vehicle that was hit suffered fatal injuries, according to UHP.

Video shared with FOX News showed one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames immediately following the incident.

Video below shows aftermath of deadly I-15 accident {Samuel Campbell):

The driver of the wrong way vehicle has been arrested and faces DUI charges.

Southbound lanes of I-15 near the crash site will remain closed until approximately 6:30 a.m.