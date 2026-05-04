You can order any of these gifts and have them arrive for Mother's Day.

Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn's Corner has some last minute gifts for the mom in your life this Mother's Day. All can be delivered or purchased in time if you order NOW.

TushBaby- is the parent-first baby brand creating stylish, easy-to-use carriers that help parents streamline everything that comes with carrying their kid. Their hip carrier supports children from birth, as feeding support, up to 3 years old while relieving weight from your back and arms. It has pockets, built in storage, and helps you carry your child in multiple positions, so it's the perfect solution for parents looking for longevity and quality in their baby gear. And when your little one has grown, Tushbaby's liftoff toddler sling is the next step in carrying them up to 55lbs. Tushbaby's Mother's Day Sale is live right now, tushbaby.com/ and it's a must-have gift for moms. Also available at Target, Amazon, and Nordstrom.

Hop's Tales: The Kind Bunny by Evelina Ruimy- is an ideal Mother's Day gift because it highlights the vital role of maternal reassurance, showing how a mother's guidance helps her child, Hop, overcome anxiety and build confidence. Pair it with a cozy blanket and the perfect gift to Mom or Grandma from a child. This joyful bunny named Hop loves school, learning, and spending time with his friends—until a classmate's teasing makes him question what makes him unique. Feeling hurt and unsure, Hop turns to his mother, whose gentle guidance teaches him to stay true to himself, which is his greatest strength. When Hop returns to school, he chooses confidence over fear and kindness over anger. His response leads to an unexpected friendship, showing young readers how empathy can turn difficult moments into meaningful connections. Purchase on Amazon- https://a.co/d/0axpwqiu.

Z Gallerie - is your destination for elevated Mother's Day gifting, offering everything from luxe accents, personal gifts, to statement furniture. Their collection caters to chic moms with items that add sophisticated, artistic flair to any space.One of my go gifts this year is their silk pillowcase set with matching eye mask and scrunchie in a chic cheetah print which arrives in a ready-to-gift box, blending beauty and function. Discover unique, stylish finds across every price point, designed to make Mom feel celebrated and loved. zgallerie.com/.

Ovente- The Ovente KGD913S is a perfect Mother's Day gift because it combines modern luxury with daily convenience. It features patented ProntoFill™ technology for easy filling, a double-wall cool-touch design for safety, and an elegant LED-lit aesthetic suitable for tea, coffee, and even warming baby formula, offering a stylish, fast, and safe kitchen solution, Ovente is recognized as the trusted brand in the electric kettle market. Luxury for less. Get one today on Amazon- https://a.co/d/0gxYfPrG

Cupcake Bouquets- Looking for the ultimate budget-friendly and yummy Mother's Day gift? Walmart is going viral with their stunning $20 cupcake bouquets! These handcrafted, edible flower arrangements feature 12 delicious cupcakes arranged perfectly to look like a bouquet, making them both a beautiful centerpiece and a tasty treat. Fully customizable with different icing colors, it's the perfect, way to surprise Mom, Grandma, or a friend without breaking the bank,. Grab one at your local Walmart bakery before they sell out! walmart.com/.

For products featured on air, please contact Dawn@Dawnscorner.com for further information.

