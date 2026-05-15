Farr West teacher will do the learning after being selected for history program ahead of America 250

FARR WEST, Utah — A second-grade teacher at Farr West Elementary has a special opportunity to learn more about American history through a workshop this summer.

The goal of the program Gwendy Mason is set to take part helps equip teachers, especially during this year's America 250 festivities, with more lessons and ideas to bring back to the classroom and share with other teachers as well.

"If you don’t know where you're coming from, you don’t know where youre going,” said Mason.

As you enter Mason's classroom, you see her shelves filled with historical trinkets, and walls of America decorations. It comes as no surprise that she loves history.

Mason said her passion for history was sparked by her love for travel. Now, she has another special trip coming up at the end of July.

"I was really quite surprised when they picked me, but I’m very excited and it’s such an honor,” Mason explained.

She's one of two teachers representing Utah at the "We The Teachers: Preparing the Next Generation Through History & Civics" national fellowship program at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. The program was made possible through a partnership with the National Council for History Education, and is funded by a nearly $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

"To go where America started and to be able to then share those stories and share those relics that you pick up there and pictures and it just means more to the kids,” Mason said. “And they know that you know what you’re talking about."

The four-day workshop across Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown, comes with training provided before and after the trip.

“I want to light their fires so they become lifelong learners,” Mason explained. “So that’s what I hope to gain from is just more that I can share with my students and with my colleagues."

Mason incorporates history into all her lessons.

"We are more blessed than any country on the planet, we have so many freedoms,” she said to her students.

The school is excited to see what else she brings back with her.

"I hope that it can bring an awareness to just civics and our nation in general and how they use what they learn here in school to become better citizens as they grow and enter adulthood,” said principal Kristi Hancock.

"I feel like our history is unique, because when you look at the patriots, they have no canons, no navy, no, they have nothing, and they fought the largest and greatest army in the world and won, that just lets you know there's something special,” Mason said.

She’s excited for an adventure, 250 years in the making.