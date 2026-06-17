Hill Air Force Base, Utah Air National Guard to perform annual statewide July 4 flyovers

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah's favorite Independence Day traditions will continue this year in the skies above the Beehive State.

Hill Air Force Base and the Utah Air National Guard announced they will conduct statewide flyovers to entertain Utahns as the entire state celebrates America 250 on July 4.

The flyovers will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. across select Utah communities, with the exact route map to be released before the holiday.

Among the aircraft participating in the flyover will be 419th Fighter Wing's F-35A Lightning II jets, along with a KC-135 Stratotanker from the National Guard's 151st Wing. According to base officials, the flyover will be part of routine training and comes at no taxpayer cost.

Hill Air Force Base explains lengthy fighter jet 'parade' over Salt Lake Valley:

Hill Air Force Base explains lengthy fighter jet 'parade' over Salt Lake Valley

“This flyover is a proud tradition for our wing and a fantastic opportunity to connect with communities across Utah during a historic national milestone,” said Col. Bradley Klemesrud, 419th Fighter Wing Commander. “We are especially excited to have our partners from the 151st Wing join us on the route, showcasing the unified strength of Utah's military components as we reach as many Utahns as possible.”