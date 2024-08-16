Why school supply costs don't always add up for Utah families

SALT LAKE CITY — For Natasha Pulsipher, back to school shopping with her toddler and two school-aged boys is a big deal.

Those school supplies are big business as supply lists often add up quickly, and the older students get, the more they seem to need.

According to a Deloitte study, Americans this year will spend $31.3 billion on back to school supplies, clothing, shoes and technology. Around $7.4 billion of that is allocated to just essential school supplies alone, items that include backpacks, pencils, notebooks, calculators, highlighters and much more.

The store director at a Target location in Salt Lake City said she compares the back to school aisles to the toy department during the holidays — busy and somewhat necessary.

"We definitely try and make it affordable and easy for our guests," said store director Kate Michael.

But for some, the math doesn't add up.

"It was kind of a bit of a struggle sometimes with trying to make sure we have everything for both [children]," said one parent.

Trying to balance back to school costs with a family budget can be quite a homework assignment.

An Intuit Credit Karma study showed around 50 percent of parents will pause essential purchases for their household, including groceries and bills, to keep up with the cost of school supplies.

However, the state of Utah says it doesn't have to be that way for resident families.

Utah state law specifically states for children grades K-thru-6, "an elementary school or teacher may compile and provide to an elementary student's parent a suggested list of supplies for use during the regular school day so that a parent may furnish, only on a voluntary basis, those supplies for student use."

Also included in the law, any supply list provided to parents must include this disclaimer: "Notice: the items on this list will be used during the regular school day. They may be brought from home on a voluntary basis, otherwise, they will be furnished by the school."



"I think it's a good idea because not everybody's able to purchase all of [the supplies]," another parent said.

Secondary students have no governing law, but Barbie Faust, the fiscal monitor of school fees for the Utah State Board of Education tells FOX 13 News that students will never go without.

"Schools 7-12, the school can ask the students to provide their own, but if they're on student waiver or school waiver. they can contact the administrator and tell them they can't afford it, or they are on waiver and the school will supply them," she explained.

Public school teachers kindergarten-thru-6th grade are given $500 each academic year for classroom supplies. Seventh-to-12th grade teachers get $250, which is often exhausted before the end of the year.

Supplemental school essentials donated by parents are always needed to make sure every student is equipped for success.

"I think every kid deserves to be able to go to school and have what they need," said Pulsipher. "I am also happy to just contribute and support schools and teachers."