Kent Cody Barlow sentenced to 30 years to life for deaths of Eagle Mountain toddlers

PROVO, Utah — Kent Cody Barlow was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Monday for the deaths of two Eagle Mountain toddlers who were killed after he crashed into the stable where they were playing in 2022.

The two sentences were both 15 years to life for each boy's death and will run consecutively.

Barlow was found guilty in April on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 3-year-old Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson. He was also convicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

During his sentencing hearing, Barlow wept as he apologized to the families of both Ratliff and Jackson, saying he wished he could switch places with the boys.

Family members of both toddlers spoke at the hearing about the pain and suffering they've felt since Barlow's actions took their childrens' lives, as well as a member of the Utah County Sheriff's Office, who shared how the emotions of that day live on in all law enforcement officers who responded to the scene.

Ratliff and Jackson were playing at the Cedar Valley Stables on May 2, 2022 when a car driven by Barlow, who was high on meth, crashed into a corral at a high rate of speed. During the trial, Barlow's defense team argued that the incident was an "unintentional accident" and not murder

Following nearly 10 hours of deliberation, the jury returned with guilty verdicts on all charges against Barlow.