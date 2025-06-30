Jazz 'finalizing' contract buyout with Jordan Clarkson, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are finalizing a contract buyout with Jordan Clarkson, which will allow the guard to become a free agent, reports say.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the move, which comes a day after the Jazz traded Collin Sexton to Charlotte.

"Clarkson will target contending teams for his new home -- with interest from multiple playoff teams already expected," Charania posted to social media.

Clarkson played just 37 games last season, his fifth in Utah, missing a majority of the schedule with a left foot injury. During his Jazz career, Clarkson averaged 17.5 points per game.

Originally traded to the Jazz in 2019 from Cleveland in exchange for Dante Exum and two second-round draft picks, Clarkson was named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year following the 2021 season.

The trade of Sexton and Clarkson's buyout comes after Utah selected two new backcourt players in Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. in the first round of last week's NBA Draft.