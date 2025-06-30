Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Shots fired at Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork

Krishna Temple.png
Utah County Sheriff's Office
Bullet hole found at Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork
Krishna Temple.png
Posted

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots appeared to have been fired at the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork over the weekend.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed multiple bullet holes at the temple located off 8500 South. Casings from the rounds allegedly fired at the temple were also discovered.

Built in the early 90s, the 10,000-square-foot Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple sits on a 15-acre campus in Utah County, alongside peacocks, llamas and cows.

Krishna Temple Damage
Bullet hole seen at Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork

The sheriff's office Investigations Division is working with the evidence discovered at the temple. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the authorities.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere