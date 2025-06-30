Shots fired at Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office is investigating after shots appeared to have been fired at the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork over the weekend.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed multiple bullet holes at the temple located off 8500 South. Casings from the rounds allegedly fired at the temple were also discovered.

Built in the early 90s, the 10,000-square-foot Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple sits on a 15-acre campus in Utah County, alongside peacocks, llamas and cows.

Utah County Sheriff's Office Bullet hole seen at Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork

The sheriff's office Investigations Division is working with the evidence discovered at the temple. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the authorities.