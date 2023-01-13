Checking your emotional health in the New Year

The New Year is a time for resolutions, and also a good time to check in on your emotional well-being.

Experts say it can really be as simple as labeling your emotions.

Allie Henderson, Well-Being Consultant with Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah said naming your emotions immediately starts to regulate your physiological response.

“Once you know the emotion that you're feeling, then you can move into some healthy sustainable coping mechanisms,” she said.

While many of us find distraction from our feelings by scrolling through social media or emotional eating, Henderson reminds us that won't solve our problems.

“When we can take some time and ask ourselves, what am I feeling right now, why am I feeling this way, and what do I need?”

Henderson said once you answer those questions you can turn to coping mechanisms that can really help. She also said to not given into the pressure that you must always must be happy.

“There's no such thing as good or bad emotions,” said Henderson. “All emotions are information and they're trying to tell us something.”

Suppressing those feelings can have harmful effects on your health.

“Taking the time to acknowledge your emotions and have them work for you and not against you can have them do a lot of good in your life,” said Henderson.

She said it’s also a good time to think about how you’re really doing and answer honestly, and not be afraid to reach out for help if you are struggling.

Resources for help:

