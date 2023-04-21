Coping with micro-stressors

You’ve probably heard how hard stress and trauma can be on your physical health. But what about everyday micro-stressors – never getting through all your emails, dealing with your kids and their challenges, the rising cost of gas and groceries?

“It’s kind of like death by a thousand cuts. So, it’s not as a profound as a major stress event – death, divorce, change of job, major life event. But over time it diminishes our well-being,” said Dr. Daniel Meltzer, Executive Medical Director for Regence.

Dr. Meltzer said micro-stressors are those constant everyday annoyances that demand your time and energy. From never ending emails to the to-do list that never seems to get done – micro-stressors are daily hassles, irritations, frustrations, tedious demands on time and energy and constantly gnaw at your inner peace.

“They’re a little more insidious so most of us ignore them right, without realizing their combined impact over time. But as they stack up, they push us closer to our emotional, mental limits which is harmful to our health,” said Meltzer.

Similar to chronic stress, the physical affects can be disrupted sleep, exhaustion, low energy levels, weight gain, elevated blood pressure, and an increased risk of heart disease and stroke, along with anxiety and depression.

So how do you cope with these micro-stressors?

“Number one just being aware of how you’re feeling, paying attention to it and doing something about. Thinking about well what to do to eliminate these micro-stressors,” said Meltzer.

He suggests focusing on relationships that enhance your life, activities you enjoy, and also focus on more calming activities like meditation, yoga, and rest.

Exercise can help alleviate micro-stressors too, along with ensuring you get enough sleep.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and are not able to manage daily life, reach out to a medical professional for help. You can also check your health plan for tools like wellness apps and resources.