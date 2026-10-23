Help Utahns stay warm this winter with 'Coats for Comfort'

FOX 13 is teaming up with Unified Fire Authority and SameDay Heating & Air, Plumbing, and Electrical for Coats for Comfort, a new partnership to help Utahns in need stay warm this winter.

Community members can help by donating new coats at any Unified Fire station. The coats will be distributed to several Utah charities to get them into the hands of people who need them most.

For families facing financial challenges, a new winter coat can help ease the burden of preparing for colder weather. Coats for Comfort gives neighbors a simple way to support one another and bring a little comfort to the season.

Give Warmth and share comfort this winter.