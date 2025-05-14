Cool School: Morgan High is a small-town school with tons of extracurricular opportunities

MORGAN, Utah — The school year is coming to an end soon, but we still have a couple of schools left!

On Wednesday morning, FOX 13 News made the trek through the beautiful green mountains in Weber Canyon to Morgan High School, home of the Trojans (and some pretty cool students)!

"I just love how everybody's so kind and supports each other," said Ella, a member of the cheer team.

"I love it because Morgan is such a small town. We live in a tight-knit community and I think that makes it such a close place," added another student.

Morgan High School might be small, but this 3A school performs at a high level in academics, sports, and extracurriculars like drama!

"We get to do musical numbers we wouldn't have the chance to do otherwise, and we get to meet so many amazing people," said one theater student.

Morgan High School also has an amazing peer tutor program — where students of all abilities can connect with each other to learn and grow. This morning, special education student Kiersten led her peers in a cheer!

"We have the greatest world's best peer tutors," Kiersten said.

You might think Morgan High School students are kind, athletic, and smart. What else do they do? Well, they're also artsy! Right now, they are hosting their end-of-year art show, where art made throughout the year is displayed in the school's commons area.

"It's just fun and it's a nice relaxing thing to do after a long school day, to get out of those academic classes and just release all your stress," said one art student.

Down the hall, it's impossible to miss the choir and band's captivating voices and engaging music.

"I love choir because I like the connections we can make with people through our music," said one choir student.

At the end of the morning, we got to rock out with Granite Credit Union as they presented a surprise to two music teachers: Rudy Cordeiro and Chad McLean.

"We are here to present you as the Cool School of the Week, so we want to give this to you. We also have a donation we want to give you as well — you have an awesome music program," said Granite Credit Union marketing director Spencer Carver.

"I appreciate so much the fact that there is attention being brought to the arts," said Mr. Cordeiro. "Our county has an incredible arts community."

"I have a lot of talented kids. Morgan is a smaller community, but we have the talent here and I love it when they're featured," added Mr. McLean.

