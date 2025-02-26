Cool School of the Week: A plethora of opportunities at Indian Hills Middle School

SANDY, Utah — This week we're running for the hills because our Cool School of the Week is Indian Hills Middle School in Sandy!

"All the teachers make our school really cool," said one student.

"I love all the after-school programs and all the electives you get to choose from," added another.

The Indian Hills mascot is the Warriors. It might have been early, but the students brought their warrior energy as they cheered, "Go Indian Hills!"

"I think the best thing is the students, the student leadership, my teachers, and staff and community. There's no place I'd rather be than Indian Hills Middle School," said Principal Shelly Karren.

In the auditorium, the school's Dance Company showed off moves to a dance they choreographed themselves!

"I have like some of the same opportunities high schoolers get and everyone here is so nice and so welcoming," one dancer said.

If you go across the hall to the music room, it feels like you're at Abravanel Hall listening to a professional orchestra! On Wednesday morning, the students were preparing for their district assessment. They sounded sharp and were dressed even better.

"Most of what you're hearing is a daily rehearsal of about 50 minutes each. It's a very wonderful and special time for us," said the orchestra teacher.

Middle school students love to argue. That statement is especially true in the Indian Hills Speech and Debate class.

"I like just being able to talk with your friends and learn about what you're able to do," said one debate student.

Somehow, Indian Hills is even cooler than it was when I attended in 7th grade years ago because the students are so cool— like the Latinos in Action students.

"My favorite part would have to be learning about other people's culture," one Latinos in Action student said.

Latinos in Action is in its first year at Indian Hills, so Granite Credit Union donated money to help the program progress.

"This is a little contribution that you can have for your contribution to giving students a voice no matter where they come from," said Ileana McDonald, Granite Credit Union's director of community relations.

"This donation is going to be great," said the Latinos in Action advisor. "Thank you so much for this. We will be able to continue serving our community and be able to enhance our tutoring."

If you know a Cool School, you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@fox13now.com or fill out the nomination form HERE.