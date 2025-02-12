Cool School: West Field High School where Longhorns thrive

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — If you thought the best Longhorns in the country were in Texas, you were wrong. They're here at our Cool School of the Week: West Field High School.

"The students here are amazing everyone that's here, chose to be here," one student said.

The 2024-25 school year is the first school year in West Field history. Even though the school is new, the Longhorn pride can be felt throughout the building. "The teachers and staff here are the best of the best you can really tell that they care about us," said a student.

Inside the auditorium theatre students are getting their song and dance on -- you can check out their moves in the video clip above. As much fun as students have on stage, those behind the scenes also enjoy the theatre program. "The tech, learning lights, building this set, it's just really fun," said one theatre student.

If you see the West Field athletic facilities, you might feel like you're on a college campus! Their fieldhouse is one of the only of its kind in Utah. "We're really so lucky," one softball player said. "We have four cages and a huge place to take infield and outfield."

"With a brand-new team people might think that we're probably not as good, but we've become a good team so far, and we're just ready for the season," said one baseball player.

At West Field High, the school was constructed to have learning pods and a lot of natural light which students and teachers say allows for a collaborative learning space. "We've collaborated with different classes and done relay races in the hallway so it's a great opportunity for kids in different classes to get to connect and socialize in a different way," said one teacher.

Granite Credit Union and FOX 13 also made one teacher's morning. Rebecca Haacke is a family and consumer sciences teacher at West Field High. Her colleagues say she goes above and beyond daily to prepare students for food competitions and the real world. "We are thrilled with all the work you are doing for Pro Start and these kids," said Spencer Carver, Marketing Director for Granite Credit Union. "We want to give you this gift to recognize all of this work that you're doing so you can continue to pay it forward in the classrooms."

"The kids are thriving here, it's amazing," Mrs. Haacke said. "They love to compete, they love to make things, they love to sell in the store, and seeing the joy on their face is amazing.

