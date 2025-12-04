Culture of kindness helps Highland High School achieve Cool School status

SALT LAKE CITY — Students at Highland High School say community, inclusivity, and pride are what set their school apart and make it this week's Cool School.

"There are so many programs that we can do, and it's so inclusive, and the community is just great," said one student.

Highland fosters a culture of kindness. One of the first things that stood out during our visit Thursday was a unique course centered around compassion.

"We're sponsored by 'One Kind Act,' and we just learn about the deepness of kindness and different kind acts we can do," said another student.

Ram Pride is on full display at the school, with cheerleaders wearing black and gold as they prepare for two weekend competitions.

"I just love the friendship and all the memories I get to make with my fun team," said cheer captain, Kenzie.

The next gym over, Highland High's boys' basketball team is currently ranked third in the state and turning heads again this season. Senior Grady Lee credits the culture built over the past few years for the team's success.

"I think a lot of it has to do with last year's team and the year before, how we played in the past, I think it really helps, also how we communicate as a team and the trust we have in each other," said Lee.

Highland students also use their skills to lift up the voices of others.

Inside the journalism classroom, students learn the importance of asking the right questions and building important stories to publish in the school newspaper.

"My favorite part has been finding stories in every corner of Highland to highlight students who don't get to show their own voice and featuring them in the newspaper," said a journalism student.

Granite Credit Union joined in on the fun by bringing out its mobile branch.

"The mobile branch was made to meet you with your financial needs wherever you are," explained Michelle with Granite Credit Union, who's also a Highland alum.

One of the "hottest" stops on our school tour was inside the school's welding classroom. Students say the program helps prepare them for the real world, thanks to their teacher, Ms. Hevner, who was surprised by a donation from Granite Credit Union.

"I'm very honored." Miss Hevner said. "I had no idea, I'm so shocked. It's nice to be recognized."