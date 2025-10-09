Energy at Bear River High School extends from the classroom to the field

GARLAND, Utah — This week's Cool School takes us to Bear River High School in Garland, where students are showcasing school spirit, teamwork, and some impressive programs.

"I just love how supportive our community is," said a Bear River student. "Not only are the students wanting to hype up our own teams, but all the parents and everyone involved.

"We've had a lot of hardships with things going on at our school, and seeing everyone come together and still support each other and still want to be a team is so awesome," said Reggie, a member of the school's student council.

The energy at Bear River High extends from the classroom to the field. Bear River's cheer team loves performing and showing that hard work pays off.

In the building next to the main school, the school's Future Farmers of America program continues to grow — over half of the school's population is already members, and students are currently preparing to go to Ephraim next week for a competition.

"We're taking 50 students and have nine teams represented out of eleven contests," said the Bear River FFA President.

The school also has SALT, a student leadership team for athletics made up of leaders from all the sports teams.

"I play softball, and a big part of that is the mental game," one SALT student said. "The exercises we learn help us calm our minds, focus on the next play, and stay positive."

In the robotics lab, students are earning hands-on engineering skills using the design process to build their own robots. They're also competing at the state, national, and world scales with the help of their coach, Preston Richey.

"We like Mr. Richey because he doesn't exactly coach us; he guides us," one student said.

That guidance earned Mr. Richey a special surprise from Granite Credit Union, which presented the program with a donation.

"I'm really proud of these kids," Mr. Richey said. "It's a tremendous privilege to associate with these young people."

