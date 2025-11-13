From debate club to advanced band, Eastmont Middle School bursts with talent and pride

SANDY, Utah — For this week’s Cool School of the Week, the students shone bright at Eastmont Middle School in Sandy.

The school has so many classes and clubs that are packed with kids eager to learn new things and prepare for higher education.

“It’s the community here and the teachers are just so supportive,” said eighth-grader Millie.

Students can also be a part of the Eastmont Engineers, a club that meets after school and is completely focused on engineering. The students build Lego that move by themselves or learn how to 3D print different designs.

“I really love how we can do whatever we want, like if we want to build Legos, we can do that, or if you want to 3D print, you can do that too,” said club member Amon.

The Eastmont Engineers has grown, and this year, they have a mix of sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students.

“We are the only bronze-level school in STEM in this school district, designated by the Utah Board of Education,” explained member Andrew.

With 74 students,

is home to the Canyon School District's largest debate team, one that covers policies and social justice. Through the years, while competing in debate competitions, they've brought home many awards.

“It’s a really great community,” said Tilly, a debate student. “The tournaments are so fun, and it’s a really fun class.”

By mid-morning, it was time for some music. The school teaches band and orchestra, where some students are learning more than one instrument.

“One thing I love about being in advanced band is that there are so many friends, and how Mrs. Wright pushes us to be the best,” said Jacob, who plays trumpet in the class.

Students in the AVID classes are learning different skills to prepare for college and beyond. They are currently working on college choices, making a list of choices on fruits they have drawn, and then creating a cornucopia as a way to help them sort out the options.

“It’s a class that helps you with school and teaches you skills, like it teaches you how to take good notes,” Ashley, one of the AVID students, said.

By the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union surprised the school with a donation to help its school food pantry, which provides many students with meals throughout the week.

“We’re excited and appreciate all of the work that you’re doing,” said Spencer Carver with Granite Credit Union.

Eastmont is a school with many chants and cheers, showing pride for their work and their community.