From reading groups to kite projects: Sunrise Elementary inspires young learners

SANDY, Utah — Our Cool School of the Week spotlight shines on Sunrise Elementary — a place especially close to my heart because it's where I went to elementary school. Walking back through the halls was a walk down memory lane, but it's clear the soaring Eagles sprit is as strong as ever.

"We are just one big family here at Sunrise," said Principal Angela Wilkinson.

"I love that it has a collaborative culture where all learners are problem solvers," added one student.

Community support is a big part of the Sunrise experience and has made things like a reading literacy group, chess club, and the Watch D.O.G.S program possible . "Currently as Watch D.O.G.S., we get to come and help out with the kids coming to school. Then during the day, we play with the at recess, we go to lunch — and it's really all to help with good male role models," explained Collin, one of the volunteers.

Sunrise also stands out with its vibrant school spirit — and one of the coolest mascots in the state.

From Kindergarten to 5th grade, every grade has something exciting going on. Kindergarteners are currently working on a fun kite project, while second graders are learning S.T.E.M and are well on their way to being engineers. "My favorite part about STEM is that we can learn new thing every single day we come here," second grader, Charlie said.

The arts are thriving too. Music teacher Miss Rasmussen provides students with a variety of instruments, and the kids were eager to share their love and singing and performing.

At the end of the morning Granite Credit Union surprised 4th grade teacher, Kelly Federico, with a special gift.

"I'm so excited to be here at this very cool school, and I have this wonderful donation on behalf of Granite Credit Union to further all the work you do with your 4th graders," said Charlotte Toone.

"I get support every day at Sunrise," said Federico. "We have the best administrators and best faculty, everybody is super collaborative, but the most important thing is the support from the families."

