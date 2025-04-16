How art, music, and culture help shape the students at Union Middle School

SANDY, Utah — To be... or not to be? That's the question theater students at Union Middle School get to ask themselves, and lucky for them, this week, they get to be our Cool School of the Week.

"Everybody here is like a big family," said one student.

At Union Middle School, all the students clap their hands and stomp their feet because the Union Bobcats can't be beat! You also can't beat the number of opportunities students get at this cool school. "It's just amazing because there's so many opportunities to make friends," said one dance student. "There's so many options for art and ceramic and dance."

Many Union Middle School dance students have already secured spots on a high school drill or cheer team, and others are planning to audition for other high school teams in the coming weeks.

Along with dance, there are also other extracurriculars like theatre, where the teacher makes sure these students are ready to perform Shakespeare at a high level. "It's so much better to start early than to have to start in high school or college," said one theater student.

Union Middle School is hosting a Cultural Night at Union United on April 24th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate all the cultures that make up their school community. "20% of that student body are multi-lingual learners and people come from Ukraine, Russia, China, Japan, Peru, Nicaragua, Colombia, all over the world," said one student.

Most middle schools have a choir, but not every school has the Treblemakers! These students get the opportunity to sing, dance, and act all in one class! "I've been singing since I was 5 years old, and I feel really lucky to have a class where I can be myself," one student said.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union presented the orchestra teacher with the Cool School recognition and a donation. "We want to present you with this certificate to recognize your cool school and also this donation, on behalf of Granite Credit Union, to help you with all your efforts in the orchestra," said Granite Credit Union Brand Manager Julianne Duncan.

"We are so excited to get this donation, thank you so much," said the orchestra teacher, Nicole Palmatier.

If you know a cool school, you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.