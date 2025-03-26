Why students feel a sense of pride at Kearns High School

KEARNS, Utah — Everywhere you look in our Cool School of the Week you can see their school colors, gold and green, shining bright! Our Cool School of the Week is Kearns High School.

"I think Kearns High School is a cool school because we're very prideful and we take pride in our city and our school," said one People of the Pacific student. The Kearns pride was on full display Wednesday morning with a combined dance from the drill team, dance, and cheer!

"We have a great sense of community, especially within our dance programs," said one Dance Company member.

In the classroom, students take hands-on learning to the next level with various class options, including welding and auto shop. "We've been building trailers, and racks, and all that kind of stuff," said one welding student.

"I've done a lot of brake work on my own car, I've done some oil changes," said the auto shop teacher's assistant.

Kearns High is also home to the only marching band in the Granite School District. Their rendition of the classic "Sweet Caroline" had us all wanting to sing along.

Throughout the morning many students told us one of their favorite things about Kearns is the diversity of the student population. Unique to the school, they have a People of the Pacific class where students can learn about the culture of the Pacific Islands and its people. "We haven't had a class like this that's able to have standards we assess," said one People of the Pacific advisor. "It's just made it a lot more relevant to the students than an after-school club."

Students at the school are also very engaged with service! The Student Body Officers talked about their Sub for Santa and how they connect with their feeder middle schools! Latinos in Action is also another school program centered around the community. "Latinos in Action is a program and class for people of diverse programs to help the community," said one student.

At the end of the morning, Granite Credit Union surprised Latinos in Action teacher Andrew Busath with a donation for all the work he and his students are doing at Kearns High and beyond. "We are proud to support the amazing program that you have here," said Granite Credit Union's Director of Community Relations Ileana McDonald.

"It's an awesome honor for them because it attributes to all the work, they do in leading our school," said Mr. Busath.

