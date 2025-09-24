Beloved Hartvigsen teacher honored with FOX 13 Dream Team surprise

The FOX 13 Dream Team and Mountain America Credit Union made a heartwarming stop at Hartvigsen School to honor Deb Armstrong, a special education teacher recognized for 25 years of dedication to students with disabilities and their families in the Granite School District.

Those who know Armstrong best describe her as “life changing,” “great,” “so kind and giving,” and “the best mom ever.”

Hartvigsen School Principal Felicia Wood nominated Armstrong for the Dream Team honor.

“She has just made such an amazing difference in the lives of our families and our students,” Wood said. “She has brought with her a lot of experience and knowledge of the disability world and helped connect with parents. She’s had so many great ideas for workshops and classes. She’s helped parents learn and grow and come together and support each other.”

Armstrong’s daughter Tessa, who also works at the school, said her mother’s dedication is unwavering.

“She’s always thinking about the kids, always thinking about what she can do for the school, how to make it better,” Tessa said. “She’s just… I love her.”

Armstrong was surprised with a pampering gift basket filled to the brim with gift cards, treats and comfort items, plus tickets to Hale Center Theater, a brand-new laptop and a $1,000 donation to the Hartvigsen School in her honor.

An emotional Armstrong said she simply loves her students.

“I just love the students so much and I see some of the kids that I’ve helped to get jobs out in the community working, and it is like fuel to me just to know that they’re being accepted,” she said. “It’s very emotional, and it’s so great to be able to say, OK, there are kids here who are now going to get resources that they didn’t have access to before just because they didn’t know. And so I’ve taught myself a lot of things once I got here so I can help the parents, and that’s just wonderful every day.”

