Checkout cheer! FOX 13 Dream Team picks up the grocery tab for unsuspecting shoppers

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Shoppers at the Smith’s Marketplace in West Jordan got an unexpected boost when the FOX 13 Dream Team, powered by Mountain America Credit Union, stepped in to pay for their groceries.

The surprise happened right at the checkout lanes. As customers were getting ready to pay, the Dream Team revealed that their entire bill was already covered. Reactions ranged from stunned silence to tears, with several shoppers calling the moment “a blessing” and “perfect timing.”

We captured emotional hugs and cheers from store employees and wide-eyed shoppers who said they couldn’t believe what was happening.

The FOX 13 Dream Team shares acts of kindness throughout the year, and this holiday season the goal was simple — spread joy and ease the burden many families feel at the grocery store.

For more Dream Team moments or to nominate someone deserving, visit fox13now.com/dreamteam.