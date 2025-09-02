Dream Team surprises car club leader for years of giving back

For more than five decades, the Willies Official Welcoming (W.O.W.) Car Community has been living by a simple motto: “Spreading smiles for miles.” It’s a tradition built on two passions — a love of classic cars and a commitment to giving back.

One of the people keeping that mission alive is Jaymes Martinez. For years, he’s worked tirelessly to help others through the car club his father started. But this weekend, it was Martinez’s turn to be in the spotlight.

The W.O.W. Car Community is more than a car club. Its members organize charity car shows, deliver full holiday meals, and help families facing hardships. Sheri Jensen knows that firsthand.

“They do so many fundraisers. They do a lot of outreach, and it's just been awesome to be a part of that,” Jensen said. “My husband passed in December and they have been… I want for nothing. I need anything and I just make a phone call and I've got help.”

Jensen says Martinez went above and beyond for her during an incredibly difficult time.

“James came up with the idea to do an online car show and raffle… it helped give me money to pay for a headstone and the opening and closing of my husband's grave,” she said. “It was such an amazing outreach that I can't ever thank them enough.”

For Martinez, giving back isn’t just something he does — it’s something he grew up watching.

“My dad started this years ago. He’d been in the community for 50-plus years,” Martinez said. “Growing up from a little kid at the age of 7, I just seen him, as we call it, spreading smiles for miles to everybody around in the community.”

Today, Martinez carries on that legacy with the same enthusiasm his dad had — and the same love for classic cars.

“1980 Lincoln Continental Mark 6. I'm the second owner of it,” he said proudly. “Got it from the original owner. It's got the 60,000 original miles on it and it doesn't drive, it floats.”

But for Martinez, the cars are just part of the story.

“We go out and find families that may need meals,” he said. “And I'm talking full meals — the ham, the turkey, the fixings, everything. We have a whole group of people that helps us out with that.”

That generosity inspired the FOX 13 Dream Team and Mountain America Credit Union to give back to Martinez. During the Last Blast of Summer Car Show in White City, we surprised him with a new set of tires for his Lincoln, a car detailing kit, and $1,000 donate to his charitable outreach work.

“James, you're incredible,” said Katie Ann Powell, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Community Engagement for Mountain America Credit Union. “You have turned your passion into something serving the community. So we want to serve you a little bit.”

The moment brought Martinez to tears.

“Sorry, you guys are gonna make me tear up here,” he said, before thanking everyone who helps make the W.O.W. mission possible. “You guys are the ones that make this happen… The car people are awesome and I want to thank you.”

And with that, Martinez ended the day the same way his father always did — with a smile and the club’s motto:

“Spreading smiles for miles!”